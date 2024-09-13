The staff of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has captured 110 stray dogs in Jalahalli East Air Force station after a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs last month, reported The Times of India. The officials said that they conducted rabies checks and carried out birth control surgeries. Bengaluru civic body captures more than 110 strays in Jalahalli after a woman died of dog attack: Report

According to the report, the dogs were kept under observation, and none were found to be infected with rabies. 59 stray dogs were neutered and BBMP even sent them for birth control surgeries to reduce the stray population.

The report also said that the civic body could not identify the dogs that killed a woman last month was walking in the ground. “We checked with eye-witnesses and even they failed to identify the dogs. Though the post-mortem report confirmed that the woman died due to a dog bite, the dog’s DNA was unavailable to identify the animal,” an official was quoted as saying.

On August 28, a 76-year-old woman died after a pack of street dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk in a playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli.

The deceased was identified as Rajdulari Sinha, mother-in-law of an airman living in the Jalahalli area. At least 10-12 dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk, and severe injuries were observed on her body. Sinha died while she was on her way to the hospital. A case was registered at Bengaluru’s Gangammagudi police station.