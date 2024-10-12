PG facilities under BBMP lens, 21 sealed for flouting norms: Officials

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a crackdown on paying guest (PG) accommodations across the city, targeting both registered and unregistered facilities that fail to comply with safety, health, and operational standards. As part of the ongoing drive, BBMP health officials sealed 21 PG facilities on Thursday for violating official guidelines, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. According to BBMP officials, there are 2,193 authorised PGs in the city, of these, 1,578 meet the required standards. (HT Photo)

BBMP’s sweep, which spans all eight zones of Bengaluru, aims to ensure that PG establishments provide safe and regulated housing for the city’s growing population of working professionals and students.

According to BBMP officials, there are 2,193 authorised PGs in the city, of these, 1,578 meet the required standards. Additionally, notices have been issued to 1,011 PGs that either violate the guidelines or fail to maintain the necessary standards, they added.

BBMP has also identified 2,320 unauthorised PGs, with 1,674 following regulations and 646 operating illegally. Health officials have invoked sections 305 and 308 of the BBMP Act, 2020, to take action against non-compliant facilities, including shutting down those that continue to operate despite multiple warnings.

“One registered PG and 20 unauthorised facilities have been closed due to non-compliance,” said Suralkar Vikas Kishore, BBMP’s special commissioner for the health division.

“The safety and well-being of residents is our primary concern, and we will continue to take strict action against violators. Inspections will resume from Monday, and any PG that fails to adhere to regulations will face closure,” he added.

BBMP’s guidelines for PG accommodations are comprehensive. Each facility must have CCTV cameras at entry and exit points, with footage retained for at least 30 days. Rooms must provide a minimum of 70 square feet of space per resident, and occupancy should not exceed the available capacity based on the amenities provided. Hygienic toilets, bathrooms and clean drinking water (at the rate of 135 litres per person) are mandatory. PGs that offer in-house kitchens are required to obtain a licence within three months of receiving their business license.

Additionally, at least one staff member must be on duty 24/7 to ensure residents’ safety. PGs must also meet fire safety standards and have certification from the relevant authority. Emergency helpline numbers for BBMP (1533) and police (101) must be displayed prominently, and first-aid kits must be accessible to residents. Proper waste segregation and disposal are also required.

Non-compliant PGs that receive up to three notices risk immediate closure. BBMP officials confirmed that inspections will continue in the coming months.