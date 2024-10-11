BBMP shuts down 21 PGs in Bengaluru over safety violations in city-wide drive: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday closed down 21 paying guest (PG) accommodations for failing to comply with health and safety regulations. This action is part of an ongoing drive aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of residents in PG facilities across the city. 615 authorised PGs in Bengaluru have failed to comply with the necessary protocols (Representational Image)

According to a report by the Indian Express, despite repeated warnings and notices to operators, 21 paying guest (PG) accommodations were shut down by the BBMP after failing to implement corrective measures. Among those closed, one was an authorised PG, while the remaining 20 were unauthorised. The civic body, citing Sections 305 and 308 of the BBMP Act, 2020, ordered the immediate closure of these PGs.

The BBMP has identified a total of 2,193 authorised PGs within its jurisdiction. Of these, 1,578 are adhering to the required regulations, while 615 authorised PGs have failed to comply with the necessary protocols, the report added.

BBMP guidelines for PGs

1. PG operators must install CCTV cameras at entrances, exits, and key areas around the premises. Footage must be stored for at least 30 days for monitoring purposes.

2. Each resident must be provided at least 70 square feet of space. The number of occupants must align with the available amenities to avoid overcrowding.

3. PGs are required to provide clean bathrooms and toilets.

4. PGs with kitchens must obtain an FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license within three months of receiving their BBMP license.

5. At least one staff member must be present around the clock.

6. BBMP will verify that each PG building has a valid fire safety certificate.

7. Emergency contact numbers, including the BBMP helpline (1533) and the police helpline (101), for residents' safety should be displayed.

8. PGs are required to keep first aid kits readily available.

9. They must follow proper waste segregation and disposal practices.

