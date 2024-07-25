A 24-year-old woman was murdered with her throat slit in a paying guest (PG) accommodation at VR Layout in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, police said on Wednesday. 24-year-old Bihar woman murdered in Koramangala, probe on

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, police said, suspecting that the unknown assailant could be one of the acquaintances of the deceased, identified as Kriti Kumari (24), a native of Bihar. Preliminary investigation suggested that the assailant entered the PG between 11.10 pm and 11.30 pm, armed with a knife and attacked Kriti near her room on the third floor, slashing her throat before fleeing, a senior police officer said, adding the woman died on the spot.

“Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the city,” the officer said, requesting anonymity, adding police authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, examining her mobile phone, call record details.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and inspecting the spot to determine her last contacts and trace the events leading up to the murder. CCTV footage shows Kriti and the man, believed to be the assailant and an acquaintance of the woman, returning to the PG a little past 11pm. “It is believed a quarrel between them in her room led to the attack. “Three special teams have been formed to track down the suspect,” the officer said.

Kriti had moved into the PG just two days before the incident. The man, seen carrying luggage, was allowed entry by PG security when Kriti claimed he was her brother and that he would leave soon, police said.

“The young woman from Bihar, working in the tech industry, was murdered in her PG in Koramangala,” additional commissioner of police Raman Gupta told reporters. “The accused is still at large, and a search operation is ongoing. We are also examining the security protocols of PG accommodations as part of the probe.”

Koramangala Police Inspector Nataraj told HT, “We have registered a case under section103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. The accused fled soon after the incident. Efforts are underway to nab him.”

In another incident, a man shot dead his elder brother and his nephew in Hampasandra village, Gudibande taluk, Chikkaballapur district, over a longstanding land dispute and family feud, police said. The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmed (60), was arrested by Bagepally police from his wife’s house.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 5.30 am, when Bashir Ahmed shot his brother’s son, Nazir Saab, who was on his way to offer Namaz. He then attacked his brother, Mahbub Saab, with a machete, killing him. Mahbub succumbed to his injuries at Nimhans Hospital in Bengaluru.

The motive behind the murders was a property dispute between the brothers and Bashir Ahmed’s suspicion that his brother and nephew were responsible for his wife, Shaheed, living separately from him. The accused confessed to the police that he committed the murders due to the land dispute and family enmity.