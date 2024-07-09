Bengaluru PG owner arrested for harassing woman

A 32-year-old man, who is the owner of a PG accomodation in Bengaluru, has been arrested for allegedly harassing a 24-year-old woman after she posted a negative review of his establishment on social media, a senior police officer of the Bengaluru East Division Cybercrime police said. The accused was arrested on Sunday after the woman filed a complaint with the cyber crime police. (File photo)

East cybercrime police inspector Umesh Kumar said that the woman had relocated to the city a few years ago and had recently stayed at V-Stage PG in Seshadripur. However, after being dissatisfied with the facilities she left the PG and moved to another accommodation in the city. She also posted a negative review of the PG on social media, highlighting the inadequacies and poor living conditions.

Irked by the negative reviews, the owner of the PG, Anand Sharma, began harassing the woman by posting her personal information along with her photo on a dating app.

“Sharma uploaded the victim’s photograph and mobile number, falsely presenting her as a call girl. This led to the victim receiving numerous harassing phone calls from strangers who believed she was soliciting,” he said.

“When the woman began receiving inappropriate calls, she reported the matter to the East Division Cybercrime Police Station on July 6. The police swiftly registered a case and initiated an investigation. Using the details provided by the victim, the malicious posts were traced back to Sharma. Upon his arrest and during interrogation, Sharma confessed to have posted the victim’s information on the dating app to take revenge for the bad review she posted about his PG,” he said.

“Following the woman’s complaint, we booked and arrested Anand Sharma. We booked him under IT Act sections 66C and 67 on Sunday and produced him before the ACMM court, which released him on bail,” he added.

During the investigation, the police seized Sharma’s mobile phone and other related items as evidence.