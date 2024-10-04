Draft e-khatas of all Bengaluru properties released online, says BBMP. Here's how to secure your final e-khata

Bengaluru’s municipal corporation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, on October 4 said that all existing khatas in the civic agency's registers have been registered and the 21 lakh-plus draft e-khatas have been released online for citizens to download anytime and anywhere. All Bengaluru property records digitised and draft e-khatas released online, says BBMP (Representational photo)(HT file photo)

A khata certificate is the legal document that validates the ownership details of a property in Karnataka. This certificate includes vital information regarding the property's size, area, location, and so on (residential as well as commercial).

In a bid to curb fraudulent deals, enhance transparency and increase property tax revenue, the Karnataka government has mandated e-khata for property registration in the state via a contactless and faceless online e-khata issuance system.

Also Read: Five things you need to know about the Karnataka government's e-khata mandate

BBMP initiated the test run of the new system earlier this week. The system is already being implemented in about a dozen districts including Chitradurga, Raichur, Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar through E-Swathu under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to register properties in rural areas. In urban areas, properties are being registered with E-Aasthi in pilot districts.

What is the procedure?

Citizens can access their draft e-khata by visiting www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in. However, in order to secure the final e-khata, they must submit the following documents online:

(i) Sale deed or registered deed number which eAasthi fetches electronically from the Kaveri portal.

(ii) EC for the property, starting April 2004. Enter EC number and eAasthi will electronically fetch the document from Kaveri.

(iii) Enter the 10-digit property tax application number.

(iv) Aadhaar eKYC of owners

(v) Enter the 10-digit BESCOM number

(vi) Provide GPS of property and property photo

(vii) Upload support documents for A Khata (citizens can declare he/she does not have them and the final eKhata will still be issued).

The BBMP has said that once the above details are fed electronically then software itself verifies all documents and automatically issues the final e-khata.

Also Read: Bengaluru e-Khata system: Here's how to secure your property e-Khata

However, if entered information is incomplete or mismatches with BBMP records, or there is an objection filed by someone to not issue the final e-khata, then citizens can meet the jurisdictional assistant revenue officer (ARO).

Citizens have a seven-day window to file objections to the draft e-khata. These objections will be reviewed by the ARO and will be resolved based on merit.

Also Read: BBMP to geotag 21 lakh properties before e-khata rollout

The BBMP said that training videos on the procedure are being released and the links will be shared soon.