In a move to eliminate fraudulent deals, e-khata would be made compulsory for registration of properties in the state starting September 30, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said. Five things you need to know about the Karnataka government's e-khata mandate (Reprersentational photo)(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

He has appealed to property buyers and owners to secure their e-khatas at the earliest and carry them along during property registrations.

The revenue minister has highlighted that there are instances of the same property being registered twice under different names.

More on the mandate

Here are five things you need to know about e-khata.

1) A khata certificate is the legal document that validates the ownership details of a property in Karnataka. This certificate includes vital information regarding the property's size, area, location, and so on (residential as well as commercial).

Typically, an individual who wants to buy a property seeks the khata details twice. First to verify the ownership before buying and then to ensure that their ownership has been updated in the records.

2) The system is already being implemented in about a dozen districts including Chitradurga, Raichur, Bagalkot and Chamarajanagar through E-Swathu under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to register properties in rural areas. In urban areas, properties are being registered with E-Aasthi in pilot districts.

3) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has digitised around 21 lakh properties from 5,500 record books and is currently collecting GPS coordinates of each property, which is mandatory to secure an e-khata. It will be the unique identity for each property. For multi-storey flats, while GPS coordinates may be similar, flat numbers and other details will ensure unique identification.

4) In the online system, property owners will need to enter their names, complete an online KYC, and upload sale deeds of their properties (which can be fetched online from the Kaveri 2.0 database) to download an e-khata.

5) The introduction of the faceless, contactless e-khata system is reportedly likely to be delayed as the BBMP is awaiting data from Kaveri 2.0 to integrate it with the digitised property records. Hence, it is likely to happen in a phased manner.