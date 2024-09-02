Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar rolls out online building plan approval scheme within BBMP limits

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on September 2 announced the launch of an online approval process for building plans tied to construction of properties on sites spanning up to 4,000 square feet within the municipality BBMP’s (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) limits. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces automated building plan approval within BBMP limits (Representational photo)(ANI)

Earlier, the scheme was launched on a pilot basis in two zones of BBMP and now it has been rolled out across all areas under the civic agency's jurisdiction.

The 'Nambike Nakshe' scheme (faith map) allows property owners to build homes on a plot measuring up to 50 x 80 square feet by obtaining online approvals, thus eliminating the requirement to visit the BBMP office. The decision comes after the scheme was launched on a pilot basis in the RR Nagar and Dasarahalli zones located in the southweastern and northwestern parts of the city, respectively.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said: “The ‘Nambike Nakshe’ scheme allows owners to get a provisional building plan with an approval by an authorised architect or engineer and then upload the same online for a final approval by the BBMP. This will be applicable for constructions on all sites up to 50 x 80 feet area.”

About the scheme

Under the scheme, property owners can submit required documents (such as plot ownership documents, revenue records, and so on) online post approval from an authorised engineer/architect to seek provisional certificates and kickstart construction activity. BBMP engineers will inspect the site at a later stage, Shivakumar said.

“This would ensure that people don’t have to run from pillar to post for a sanction plan. The scheme was launched on a pilot basis in two zones of BBMP and now it has been rolled out in the entire BBMP limits,” he added.

15-day deadline to fill potholes

After receiving multiple complaints, the minister has also set a 15-day deadline for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all the potholes in the city.

“As many as 2,795 potholes have been identified in Bengaluru and the officials have been given a deadline of 15 days to fill those up. The repair works of main thoroughfares will also be taken up at a cost of ₹660 crore,” he said.

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road Companies Association had written to the government earlier this year requesting attention towards infrastructure in the IT corridor.

He also said that “No construction can be taken up in a radius of 50 meters along raja kaluves (storm water drains) as per NGT regulations. We have identified 300 km such areas where a 30 feet road will be built along the raja kaluves. The land owners will be compensated with TDR, which they can sell in lieu of land."

The Deputy Chief Minister said the lands have been identified around Hebbal, Nagavara, Bellandur, Bengaluru South. Nearly 100 km of roads would be taken up in first phase. The roads are not open for buses but will be open for other vehicles. Funds of ₹200 crore has been allocated for this. This has been discussed in the Cabinet as well, he added.