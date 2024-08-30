Karnataka to implement ‘anywhere registration’ of property system from Sep 2: Five things that buyers should know

In line with the Budget 2024 announcements of the Karnataka government, property registration is set to get easier in the state starting next month. Starting September 2, buyers in Karnataka are free to choose a sub-registrar office of their choice within their districts for property registrations. Karnataka to implement ‘anywhere registration’ of property system from September 2((Twitter/krishnabgowda))

State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had announced earlier this month that registrations can be done at any sub-registrar office within a district from September 2, 2024.

Currently, property buyers and sellers are compelled to visit the jurisdictional sub-registrar’s office for the purpose of registering their property. This often results in delays.

Also Read: Karnataka govt to roll out major reforms in land registration process. Full details

“It is undoubtedly a well-intended move. I can now choose to register at an office location as per my convenience,” said a 27-year-old architect from Mangaluru.

1 What is ‘Anywhere registration’?

The concept essentially means that of the 257-sub-registrar offices located across Karnataka, homeowners can now choose any sub-registrar office within their district’s jurisdiction for property registration.

2. Is it applicable across the state?

The facility is now effective across the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Thus, the sub registrar offices at Udupi, Brahmavar, Kundapur, Shankaranarayana, Byndoor, and Karkala have jurisdiction to register documents from anywhere within Udupi district.

Also Read: Bengaluru's massive 250 meter sky deck gets Karnataka cabinet approval. Full details

Similarly, sub-registrar offices at Mangaluru, Mulki, Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia, and Moodbidri, have jurisdiction to register documents from anywhere in the Dakshina Kannada district.

3. Why was there a need for it?

The move for statewide implementation comes after successful trials initiated in Belagavi and Tumakuru districts earlier this year on March 14. It has been in place in Bengaluru since 2011, when the system was originally introduced in sub-registrar offices within the jurisdiction of Gandhinagar, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, and Rajajinagar district registration offices.

4. Decision to enhance transparency and avoid delays

Besides enhancing convenience, the move will save time, reduce malpractices and divide workload across the various sub-registrar offices more equitably, experts said.

However, while the decision looks like a notable measure, its success will depend on cooperation from officials and elimination of middlemen, a legal expert said.

5. Expected to reduce overcrowding

People may choose the nearest sub registrar’s office as per their convenience or an office where slots are immediately available. This also eliminates overcrowding in select offices.

About one-fifth of the 257 sub-registrar offices in the State reportedly see heavy rush on a regular basis, meanwhile others record far fewer transactions.

Also Read: Ramanagara renamed Bengaluru South: Will the name change fuel real estate growth in the district?

“Property owners including senior citizens can save time and cost, plus transfers will happen faster,” said Prabhakar KS, founder and CEO, Shree Tax Chambers.

He said that those engaging in multiple property transactions simultaneously will benefit further. However, a buyer must engage in additional due diligence as to whether the property is registered in its original jurisdictional office or somewhere else, he said.