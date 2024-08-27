Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the land registration process will witness major reforms by September that will bring ease of governance to people. Karnataka govt to roll out major reforms in land registration process. Full details((Twitter/krishnabgowda))

Speaking to ANI on the proposed changes in the registration process, Minister Krishna Gowda said that the new changes will reduce the waiting period thereby reducing the burden on people.

"In the registration department, we are rolling out measures to bring about ease of governance to people. We've decided to allow registration activities to take place in any of the sub-registrar offices in a particular district. From 2nd September we are rolling it out across Karnataka. This will reduce the waiting period, a burden on people," Minister Gowda said.

In a separate statement, Minister Gowda also responded to the purported photo of jailed Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and said that if the latter has received special privileges inside prison then it should be held accountable.

"If this person is being given extra privileges, it is wrong. Officers who have facilitated such privileges should be held accountable, and action should be taken against them," Minister Gowda said.

The Karnataka government earlier suspended seven prison officials after a purported photo of jailed Kannada film actor Darshan 'smoking a cigarette' was widely shared on social media platforms.

The officials were suspended following the directions of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately transfer Darshan and others to different jails.

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara termed it as a lapse and assured it would not be repeated.

The actor was lodged in Parappana Agrahara prison in connection with a murder case in Bengaluru.