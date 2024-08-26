Karnataka government has suspended seven prison officers, including the jailer of central prison in Bengaluru after a picture went viral where murder accused and actor Darshan was seen smoking a cigarette in the lawn. He was seen hanging out with other prisoners in the jail. Actor Darshan's viral pics: 7 Bengaluru central prison officials including jailer suspended

Also Read - Kannada actor Darshan fainted in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison: Report

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara called it a lapse and ordered an immediate probe into the matter. He said, “Our officers went to the prison last night and made an inquiry about the incident. A total of seven officers were suspended in connection with the incident. This is a lapse in the prison and should not be repeated.”

The viral picture reportedly surfaced after a jail staffer clicked to share them with his wife and she later posted them on social media. The jail authorities were under fire for the VIP treatment of a murder accused who was allegedly involved in killing his fan, Renukaswamy.

Meanwhile, Renukaswamy’s father, Shiva Gowda called it shocking and said that the actor does not have any guilt for killing his son. He said, “We trusted the police and the justice system, but this news is shocking. He also asked the state government to take action against the actor and called for a CBI investigation. Looks like he does not have any guilt for committing a crime.”

Also Read - Bus on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway dangerously cruises in wrong direction, netizens demand action. Video

Actor Darshan was arrested on 11 June along with his close friend Pavitra Gowda for allegedly being involved in the murder of his fan. Renukaswamy, the victim, was killed in a shed used to park seized vehicles in south-western Bengaluru on 9 June, and his body was dumped in a stormwater drain 10km away.

The motive for the crime, according to police, was that Renukaswamy, who lived in Chitradurga, 200km from Bengaluru, trolled Gowda on social media platforms, enraging her and Darshan.