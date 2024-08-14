Kannada actor and one of the accused in a murder case, Darshan Thoogudeepa reportedly fainted due to ill health at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail. The popular Kannada actor who was put behind bars a few months ago even got injured after he fainted. Kannada actor Darshan fainted in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison: Report(HT_PRINT)

According to multiple reports, Darshan’s health has been deteriorating in prison, and his fans are already worried about his condition. However, the jail authorities later clarified that he is recovering and doing well.

Also Read - Bengaluru police ask ORR companies to declare work from home for employees today. Here is why

Ever since the actor was arrested in a murder case along with his close friend Pavitra Gowda, the fans were in his support, claiming the innocence of their favourite actor. Meanwhile, Darshan’s wife Vijaya Lakshmi urged fans to stay calm and not panic until the actor is out. She said, “You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and must stay away from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside, and it has touched his heart. He has urged all his fans to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds. He is sure that he will be part of your prayers.”

Also Read - 72-year-old Bengaluru doctor loses ₹2.3 lakh after he stripped in video call with unknown woman: Report

Actor Darshan was arrested on 11 June along with his close friend Pavitra Gowda for allegedly being involved in the murder of his fan. Renukaswamy, the victim, was killed in a shed used to park seized vehicles in south-western Bengaluru on 9 June, and his body was dumped in a stormwater drain 10km away, police have said. The motive for the crime, according to police, was that Renukaswamy, who lived in Chitradurga, 200km from Bengaluru, trolled Gowda on social media platforms, enraging her and Darshan.