Bengaluru police on Tuesday urged Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) to declare a work-from-home option for employees on Wednesday (August 14) as high rainfall is predicted in the city. Cops also anticipated a high volume of traffic due to the upcoming long weekend, as many people might leave the city. Bengaluru police ask ORR companies to declare work from home for employees today. Here is why

In a letter to ORRCA, Bengaluru police wrote, “This is to bring to your attention that heavy traffic congestion is expected on 14 August 2024 due to the upcoming long weekend coupled with the predicted heavy rainfall. To minimise disruptions and avoid undue delays, it is requested to bring to the notice of the member companies to consider allowing work from home (WFH) for their employees on 14.08.2024.”

Bengaluru police also said that this move will help those who cannot avoid travelling to work. “This measure will not only reduce the number of vehicles on the road but also ensure a smoother commute for all those who need to travel. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter and thank you for your understanding and support in managing traffic in Bengaluru,” the letter further said.

The traffic menace on Outer Ring Road has been a major issue for a while, and the recent incessant rains have made it worse for commuters. On Monday, the water-logged roads disrupted traffic in many areas of Bengaluru, and commuters had to wait in the traffic for long hours to reach their destination. On the Outer Ring Road, a few people spend 3 to 4 hours on the road due to massive traffic jams.