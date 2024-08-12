A 72-year-old Bengaluru doctor fell prey to a video call scam and lost ₹2.3 lakh to fraudsters. This incident took place a few weeks ago, but the victim recently contacted the police and sought help in recovering his money. 72-year-old Bengaluru doctor loses ₹ 2.3 lakh after he stripped in video call with unknown woman: Report

According to a report in The Times of India, a senior doctor at a reputed hospital in Bengaluru received a video call from an unknown woman on July 27. The doctor picked up the call and started talking to the stranger. The seductive talks continued, and the woman made the doctor strip on a video call. However, the call was disconnected after some time.

The next day, the victim received another call from an unknown man who claimed to be an officer from the Delhi police. He informed the senior doctor that his explicit videos were out on social media and he would have to visit the police station. After a while, the man said that he would help the victim to get his videos deleted. The doctor then received another call from a different man who again claimed to be an employee of YouTube. He demanded ₹41,500 from the doctor and immediately transferred the amount. A total of ₹2.3 lakh was similarly looted from the doctor after multiple demands.

After the victim realized that he had been scammed, he contacted the police to learn about such cyber scams. Though initially, he did not confess what happened in a video call, he inquired about how such crimes unfolded. However, he reportedly filed a complaint with the cyber police, and they are tracking the fraudsters.