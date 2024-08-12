Bengaluru roads waterlogged after thunderstorms hit city, commuters irked on Monday morning

Bengaluru roads are waterlogged once again after massive rains were observed on Sunday night across the city. The traffic police alerted the commuters who are going for work on Monday morning and the attempts are being made to clear water from the roads. Bengaluru roads waterlogged after thunderstroms hit city, commuters irked on Monday morning

The airport road saw severe waterlogging and people who work at Manyata tech park had to face long traffic hours this morning. The airport buses were also stuck in the traffic and many passengers were not able to reach the airport on time.

In an X post, Bengaluru traffic police said, “Heavy water logging at ORR between Nagawara Junction and Hebbala. Traffic movement is slow on both sides. OnHebbal flyover, Incoming traffic from Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle is slow. Veerasandra on E-city elevated road.”

Waterlogging was also observed on the Outer Ring Road area where multiple corporate offices are located. High volute areas like Pantur railway bridge and Kadubeesanahalli underpass are filled with water and make movement slow. The Whitefield area is also waterlogged and many vehicles were stuck on the roads filled with rainwater. The traffic police are deployed at Varthur road to clear the congestion.

The ongoing metro work at Outer Ring Road has made it worse for the public who commute to work at tech parks. Bengaluru police said, “Due to ongoing BMRCL work on ORR traffic movement is very slow,we request all commuters please cooperate with us. If possible please use an alternative route.”