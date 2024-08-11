Karnataka govt introduces new digital system to order food online from Indira Canteens: Report

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government is set to introduce a new digital system designed to streamline food orders at Indira Canteens, aiming to improve both efficiency and accessibility at these widely-used low-cost eateries, The Times of India reported. Indira Canteens.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's first air-conditioned underground market set to open in Vijayanagar: Report

This new platform will allow customers to reserve meals at their nearest Indira Canteens, with the ordered food set aside for a short period to ensure it is ready for pickup upon their arrival. Unlike traditional food delivery services, this system focuses on enhancing in-person pickup experiences.

Additionally, the digital system will feature a feedback mechanism, enabling customers to rate the food quality and report any issues directly through the platform, the report stated. This feedback will be immediately accessible to authorities, helping to address concerns related to food quality, contractor management, and cleanliness.

ALSO READ | Train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru section hit due to landslides

“As a pilot, the new system will first be implemented in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. BBMP is in the process of calling for tenders to facilitate this digital upgrade. If successful, it will be expanded to other districts across the state, based on customer feedback,” a senior BBMP official told the publication.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to uphold Indira Canteens' reputation as a dependable and affordable dining option for the economically disadvantaged and lower-middle class.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru-based musician and Grammy winner Ricky Kej launches his own version of national anthem

“By tracking daily transactions and customer preferences, the authorities plan to tailor the menu offerings at each canteen, according to local demand,” the official added, as quoted in the report.