Bengaluru-based musician and Grammy winner Ricky Kej launches his own version of national anthem

Bengaluru-based musician and three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej unveiled his new version of the National Anthem in the Karnataka capital on Friday, featuring renowned classical musicians from India. Music composer Ricky Kej during the unveiling programme of his new rendition of the Indian national anthem, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.(PTI)

Set to be released to the public on August 14, this rendition has achieved a Guinness World Record by including nearly 14,000 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, news agency PTI reported. The launch event was hosted by The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, marking their recent recognition as one of the top three World’s Best Hotel Brands for 2024 by Travel Leisure USA.

READ | Two Anganwadi workers suspended after video of them taking away eggs served to children goes viral

Following the event, Kej told PTI that the decision to include "top-tier musicians" was an obvious choice. “I was hoping that they would say yes and I am fortunate that they agreed to work with me. For me it was very simple. I admire the music that they make and wanted to work with them,” he said.

The updated anthem will showcase talents such as bansuri experts Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Rakesh Chaurasia, santoor virtuoso Rahul Sharma, nadaswaram performers Sheik Mahaboob Subhani and Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, sarod masters Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, veena artist Jayanthi Kumaresh, and leading Carnatic percussionist Giridhar Udupa.

READ | Bengaluru housemaid sports stolen necklace in WhatsApp picture, arrested: Report

Kej expressed his enthusiasm for projects that merge different musical genres and cultures, highlighting that the diverse sounds now resonate seamlessly in Bengaluru, reflecting the city’s evolving musical landscape.

“If I was doing something that was expected of me, I would be making commercial music. I would be making Bollywood music, maybe. But since I am doing what I want to, most of my music is about the environment and about creating positive social impact,” he added.

READ | WATCH: CCTV footage shows Tumakuru cop's daring scooter chase to capture suspect in Bengaluru

“I think that is a way to showcase that all of us are similar despite being seemingly different. Music is a beautiful way to bring people together. So that is what I try to do, not only showcase important messages that I want to put forth through music, but also to bring forth collaborations,” he further stated.

(With inputs from PTI)