WATCH: CCTV footage shows Tumakuru cop's daring scooter chase to capture suspect in Bengaluru

In a scene reminiscent of an action film, a Tumakuru district constable apprehended a suspect with over 40 cases against him by clinging to his scooter at a busy Bengaluru intersection on Tuesday. The intense pursuit, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, took place at a crowded Sadashiva Nagar junction. (X)

The intense pursuit, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, took place at a crowded Sadashiva Nagar junction. It garnered huge praise for Dodda Lingaiah, a constable from the Koratagere police station, who displayed lots of courage in capturing the suspect.

The footage shows Lingaiah in plain clothes, covertly approaching Manjesh, also known as Hotte Manja, as he stopped at a traffic signal on his white scooter.

When Manja realized he was trapped, he attempted to escape, but Lingaiah clung on to his scooter. Manja ended up dragging Lingaiah several meters as he sped away. However, Bengaluru traffic officers at the scene, initially unaware of the situation, quickly intervened with the aid of bystanders and helped apprehend Manja.

According to the Tumakuru police, Manja has been linked to multiple thefts across various districts and had been under their surveillance, the Deccan Herald reported. The arrest operation, which took nearly a month of coordination, involved Lingaiah maintaining constant communication with Bengaluru's Command Centre, the report added.

With five years of service at Koratagere and a background with the Indian Army Corps of Signals, Lingaiah's military skills were instrumental in this successful capture, the publication added.