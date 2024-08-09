Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly using an ID card and claiming to be the personal secretary of CM Siddaramaiah. After examining the card, police declared it fake and confirmed that there is no such position in the Chief Minister Office. Man in Bengaluru arrested for creating fake ID card and claiming to be secretary of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Report

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused is identified as 40-year-old Shrishail Jakkannavar, a resident of Dharwad. On 5 August, deputy secretary to CM Siddaramaiah Arun Furtando found that a man had been using an ID card and claiming himself to be the PS of CM Siddaramaiah. The fake ID card, which was confiscated by the police department, said that it is valid till January 2025.

The accused was caught when he flashed the fake ID card at the Vidhana Soudha entrance gate and tried to enter inside. Upon questioning, Jakkannavar said that he works in the CM office. However, no cases or complaints have been filed against Jakkanavar, and police are investigating where he misused the card.

Last year, a 72-year-old man named Thipperudrappa managed to enter the Assembly Hall of Vidhana Soudha, claiming to be the Molakalmuru MLA. He even attended the budget presentation by CM Siddaramaiah. His presence in the Assembly was first noticed by Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal Sharana Gowda Kandakur, who saw Thipperudrappa sitting in a seat reserved for the Devadurga JD(S) legislator and informed the marshal, following which, the man was arrested.