A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor was found assaulting a passenger over ₹5 change in the bus resulting in his suspension. In a video that went viral on social media, the bus conductor was forcing the passenger to speak in Kannada, when he demanded the change. Bengaluru bus conductor assaults passenger for asking ₹ 5 change, suspended. Video

A user named Abhinav Raj took to social media and posted a video of him getting assaulted inside the bus. The incident is said to have happened near Rainbow Hospital in Maratahalli. Abhinav took to X and wrote, “I was assaulted on a BMTC bus near Rainbow Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru last night by the conductor. After refusing to give me change or take payment by UPI, the BMTC conductor assaulted me and verbally abused me.”

In the video, when Abhinav was complaining about the change issue, the conductor interrupted and asked him to speak in Kannada. He was also seen saying, “Record a video and show it to whomever you want,” and assaulted him.

Abhinav claimed that he is new to the city and has been involved in many social activities. “As someone new to Bengaluru (staying here for under a year), I have volunteered for various social work initiatives in the city to give back to it. For the conductor to use language as a crutch to get violent or abusive shouldn't be acceptable,” he added further.

Meanwhile, BMTC responded to the viral video and issued a suspension on the bus conductor. An announcement said, “BMTC bus Conductor from Depot 32 (Surya City) while on duty on route 500 DC/7 had misbehaved with the passenger by name Sri Abhinav Raj for Rs.5/- change at 21:40 PM. Due to his misbehaviour with the public, he was suspended with immediate effect on date 08-08-2024.”