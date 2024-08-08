Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra shared the visuals of Karnataka’s popular jog falls and called them staggeringly beautiful waterfalls. As monsoon hit the state, the Jog falls near Shivamogga are in full flow, drawing thousands of tourists every day. ‘World needs to know about…’: Anand Mahindra about stunning Jog falls in Karnataka(Unsplash)

In an X post, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Staggeringly beautiful. The sheer force & majesty of these falls. The world needs to know more about Jog Falls,”

A few people also complained that the facilities at Jog Falls are very poor. One user wrote, “Sadly, the tourism department doesn't consider it at all. It is stunning during the rainy season, but the facilities available at Jog Falls are just opposite. It is pathetic.”

Another user wrote, “The more the world doesn't know about it, the better its natural beauty will be preserved. Many a places have been ruined in name of eco-tourism, for instance, Wayanad.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Tourism thanked Anand Mahindra for letting the world know about the breathtaking spot. From an X handle, Karnataka Tourism wrote, “Thank you, sir @anandmahindra. We couldn’t agree more. #JogFalls is a true marvel of nature, and we’re thrilled to share its beauty with the world. Your appreciation means a lot.”

This plunge waterfall is the third-highest waterfall in the country and draws thousands of tourists every week. Jog Falls is one of the best Instagrammable locations in Karnataka as the lush green western ghats will be at their best during the monsoons. Jog Falls is 400 kilometres away from Bengaluru.