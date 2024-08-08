Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

According to the officials, Pawan Kalyan on Thursday arrived in Bengaluru on the invitation of Karnataka Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre to attend the International Human Elephant Conflict Management Conference.

They will discuss the taming of elephants in Karnataka and the training of mahouts and Senior IFS of both states (Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh).

The meeting will be held in Vidhana Soudha of Karnataka.

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan attended the District Collectors Conference at the Secretariat along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu said a vision document related to the state will be released on October 2 and will be committed to the super six guarantees.

The super six guarantees include the complete loan waiver for farmers and women under the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) scheme, an unemployment allowance of ₹2,000 per month, ₹2 lakh financial assistance for housing, free electricity for farmers, a ₹15,000 annual grant for poor families and ₹2,000 assistance for every SC, ST, OBC, and minority families.

Speaking at the conference, Kalyan said, "People have blessed the NDA coalition with 164 Assembly seats, 21 Lok Sabha seats, and a striking rate of 93%. We must do justice to the trust they have placed in us...The previous government turned many strong systems into toys and emphasised that they withstood many insults and stood firm to revive these systems...We entered politics to strengthen systems. Even if we had not come to power this time, we would have stood firm in democracy and worked to strengthen the system. By God's grace, we have come to power. Ours is a good government, a responsible government."

He further lamented that the state, once a model of excellent governance, had deteriorated drastically in the past five years, becoming an example of how governance should not be conducted.

He also stated that the IAS and IPS officers used to compete to work in the state and urged for a return to those conditions.

He called on the experience and governance skills of Chandrababu Naidu to restore the state's former glory.