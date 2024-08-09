 Bengaluru court issues summons to CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in connection with 2022 protest | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bengaluru court issues summons to CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in connection with 2022 protest

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Aug 09, 2024 10:22 AM IST

A case was subsequently registered at the Wilson Garden Police Station, alleging that the protest disrupted public peace.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued summons to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar asking them to appear personally before it on August 29 in a case related to their participation in a protest against the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) repeatedly questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case more than two years ago.

The protest was organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2022 against ‘unnecessary harassment’ of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with the case. Defying restrictive orders, the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, had staged the demonstration.

A case was subsequently registered at the Wilson Garden Police Station, alleging that the protest disrupted public peace and was conducted without required permission from authorities.

A similar case filed at the Shivajinagar Police Station was quashed by the Karnataka High Court later.

Friday, August 09, 2024
