Bengaluru's first air-conditioned underground market set to open in Vijayanagar: Report

Bengaluru is all set to unveil its first air-conditioned underground market, Palike Bazaar, located in the city's Vijayanagar area by the end of this month. Modelled after New Delhi's Palika Bazaar, this new market is conveniently situated near the Vijayanagar Metro station, The Times of India reported. The new market spans 100 meters in length and 11 meters in width, featuring more than 75 shops on each side of a 3-meter-wide pedestrian corridor. (HT Photo)

Previously a lively area with over 150 vendors offering vegetables, flowers, and other essentials, the old service road has been transformed to accommodate this contemporary underground market, a project that began in December 2017, the report stated.

The new market spans 100 meters in length and 11 meters in width, featuring more than 75 shops on each side of a 3-meter-wide pedestrian corridor. Designed with sensor-operated sliding doors, escalators, and an elevator, the market was built under the Nagarothana scheme with a budget of ₹5 crore. It will be accessible through two entrances and includes a specialized pipeline system to channel rainwater away and prevent flooding, the publication added.

Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa spoke to reporters and assured that all outstanding work will be completed by the end of this month. "Some minor works still need to be completed, and we're hopeful of inaugurating the market by the end of the month. We'll also decide on the vendors accordingly and assign them their stalls," he said, as quoted in the report.