 Train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru section hit due to landslides | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru section hit due to landslides

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 11, 2024 01:45 PM IST

According to South Western Railways, five train services have been affected, leaving several passengers stranded.

Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been disrupted due to landslides near Sakleshpur and Alur on Saturday, officials said. The landslip occurred at 12:30 am today between Sakleshpur and Ballupete stations in the Mysuru Division, they said. According to South Western Railways, five train services have been affected, leaving several passengers stranded.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, stated that relief materials and rescue teams have been dispatched, and restoration work is ongoing. (Representative image)(PTI)
The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, stated that relief materials and rescue teams have been dispatched, and restoration work is ongoing. (Representative image)(PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru housemaid sports stolen necklace in WhatsApp picture, arrested: Report

Some Bengaluru-bound passengers walked to the main road to catch buses. The railways provided food to those who remained.

The affected trains are -- Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, regulated at Alur. Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru - Murdeshwar Express, regulated at Hassan Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, regulated at Sakleshpur Train No. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, regulated at Sakleshpur Train No. 16596 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, regulated at Donigal.

ALSO READ | WATCH: CCTV footage shows Tumakuru cop's daring scooter chase to capture suspect in Bengaluru

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, stated that relief materials and rescue teams have been dispatched, and restoration work is ongoing. Senior officers, including General Manager Arvind Srivastava, Additional General Manager K S Jain, and Principal Heads of Departments, are closely monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman finds hidden camera at Third Wave Coffee outlet’s toilet, accused staffer sacked

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru had only resumed on August 8, following previous landslides on July 26 that had affected the tracks between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru section hit due to landslides
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On