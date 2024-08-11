Train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru section hit due to landslides

Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been disrupted due to landslides near Sakleshpur and Alur on Saturday, officials said. The landslip occurred at 12:30 am today between Sakleshpur and Ballupete stations in the Mysuru Division, they said. According to South Western Railways, five train services have been affected, leaving several passengers stranded. The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, stated that relief materials and rescue teams have been dispatched, and restoration work is ongoing. (Representative image)(PTI)

Some Bengaluru-bound passengers walked to the main road to catch buses. The railways provided food to those who remained.

The affected trains are -- Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, regulated at Alur. Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru - Murdeshwar Express, regulated at Hassan Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, regulated at Sakleshpur Train No. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, regulated at Sakleshpur Train No. 16596 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, regulated at Donigal.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, stated that relief materials and rescue teams have been dispatched, and restoration work is ongoing. Senior officers, including General Manager Arvind Srivastava, Additional General Manager K S Jain, and Principal Heads of Departments, are closely monitoring the situation.

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru had only resumed on August 8, following previous landslides on July 26 that had affected the tracks between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya.