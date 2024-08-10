Bengaluru woman finds hidden camera in popular coffee chain’s toilet dustbin

In a disturbing incident at a popular coffee chain in Bengaluru, a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the washroom on Saturday morning, according to an eyewitness. The device, set on flight mode, belonged to an employee and has prompted a police investigation.

A social media post by the witness said a woman found a smartphone concealed in a dustbin within the washroom at the cafe. The phone was allegedly recording videos for approximately two hours at that point, with its camera positioned to face the toilet seat. To avoid detection, it was placed in flight mode, so it would not make any noise, and the dustbin bag had a hole cut out specifically for the camera so that the rest of the phone was not visible, the social media post said.

READ | Bengaluru shocker: Bike-taxi driver accused of changing route, harassing woman

“A woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with video recording on for about 2 hours, facing the toilet seat. It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound, and was carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed,” the witness, a woman who runs a popular cinephile Instagram account, wrote on the platform.

Upon discovering the phone, the woman alerted the café staff, who then identified the device as belonging to one of their employees. The incident was promptly reported to the police, who arrived quickly at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the matter and taking appropriate action.

READ | Bengaluru faces power outages today; See complete list of impacted areas, timings: Report

The social media user narrated the incident in detail and expressed deep concerns about privacy and safety.

“It was quickly found that the phone belongs to one of the men working there. The police was called and they arrived soon enough, and action is being taken. This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafe or restaurant is. And I request all of you to do the same. This is absolutely disgusting,” she wrote.

READ | Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport wins seven awards at FAB conference in California: Report

“It can happen anywhere with any chain of cafes or restaurants, and even bars where people are not too much in their senses when they use washrooms. It's not just trial rooms and hotel rooms where we need to watch out for hidden cams. Keep this in mind. The world is a sick place,” she added.

The café involved has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. However, representatives of the coffee chain reached out to the social media user who witnessed the incident and said, “Please be assured that appropriate legal action has been taken with regard to this isolated incident.”