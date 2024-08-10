Bengaluru faces power outages today; See complete list of impacted areas, timings: Report

Bengaluru will face planned power outages on Saturday, August 10, affecting various neighbourhoods including Cunningham Road, Pottery Town, Cox Town, Queen’s Road, and Cemetery Road, a report said. Bengaluru sees more scheduled disruptions in power supply during the weekends when the grid load is lighter as several employees log off from work.

The electricity disruptions are due to significant maintenance at the 66/11kV ‘C’ station by Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). These outages will impact several areas for about seven hours, primarily during peak office hours, potentially inconveniencing workers. The scheduled power cuts will occur from 10 AM to 5 PM.

ALSO READ | Frequent power cuts hit trade in Alambagh, Aminabad markets

Here is a list of areas that may be affected:

Residents of Miller Road, Cunningham Road, Payappa Garden, Broadway Road, Thimmaiah Road, Alley Askar Road, Queen’s Road, Kakabar Road, Station Road, Nala Road, Muniswamy Road, Platter House, Cemetery Road, Venkatappa Road, Chikka Bazar Road, Park Road, Noah Street, and surrounding streets, as well as New Market Road, Sultanjigunta Road, R. No. 2nd Street, Neharupuram, Janmabhavan Road, Evening Bazaar, Broad Shaw Street, Muthyalamma Koil Street, Haynes Road, N. P. Street, Dhanakoti Lane, Palace Walkies, O. P. H. Road, Makan Compound Road, Jain Temple Road, Miller Bank Bund Road, Bambubazar, Chandani Chowk, Septings Road, and neighboring localities, including Bidarahalli, Pottery Town, Cox Town, MEG Centre, and Kensington Road, may experience intermittent power issues.

ALSO READ | UP govt asks discoms to supply uninterrupted power as per roster

Power supply disruptions in Bengaluru are frequently planned by BESCOM and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) due to various ongoing projects and maintenance activities. These interruptions are typically scheduled on weekends when the demand on the grid is lower, as many employees are off work.

These projects include infrastructure upgrades, modernization efforts, line maintenance, transitioning cables from overhead to underground, pole relocations, Ring Main Unit (RMU) upkeep, tree trimming, and water supply improvements, among others.