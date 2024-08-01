 UP govt asks discoms to supply uninterrupted power as per roster - Hindustan Times
UP govt asks discoms to supply uninterrupted power as per roster

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 01, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The managing directors of all discoms have been instructed to compensate for any disruptions in the scheduled power supply by providing additional electricity during scheduled power cuts

The state government has directed officials of all the distribution companies (discoms) to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state as per the given schedule to ensure that residents do not suffer due to the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

For Representation Only (File)

The managing directors of all discoms have been instructed to compensate for any disruptions in the scheduled power supply by providing additional electricity during scheduled power cuts according to the roster.

Energy and urban development minister AK Sharma said, “The state government has established a power supply schedule that must be strictly adhered to. The schedule includes 18 hours of power in rural areas, 21.5 hours at the tehsil headquarters and 24 hours at district headquarters.”

“If there are interruptions in the power supply due to local faults, the lost hours must be compensated during the power cut period as per the roster. For example, if a village experiences a power outage from 9am to 12 noon due to a local fault, and its scheduled power cut period is from 6am to 9am and 12 noon to 3pm , an additional two hours of power supply should be provided between 12 noon and 3pm to ensure the village receives its full 18 hours of supply.”

The minister further stated that this compensatory supply policy also applies to agricultural feeders to ensure that farmers have adequate power for irrigation.

“All discoms must implement this system in their areas, and any laxity or negligence will not be tolerated,” the minister said.

