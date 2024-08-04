Frequent power cuts hit trade in Alambagh, Aminabad markets

Lucknow Frequent and continuous outage is causing an adverse impact on Alambagh and Aminabad markets , affecting daily life and local businesses. Traders from these areas have expressed their frustration time and again over losing business due to erratic power supply. Traders said recurring power cuts were not only hampering their business activities but also leading to financial losses. (Pic for representation)

On Saturday, Alambagh traders marched to the local substation to voice their grievances. They reported that the recurring power cuts were not only hampering their business activities but also leading to financial losses. “Our business suffers due to these power cuts but the engineers at the Chander Nagar substation seem to be helpless because of weak infrastructure and less staff. LESA must understand that traders lose their sales because of power cuts, as customers leave shops without purchasing goods in case there is a power cut,” said Shivraj Bhatia, a trader of Alambagh.

“Customers feel uncomfortable when there is no power,” said Vivek Saxena, another trader of area. He said, “The traders went to the substation to register their protest against prolonged and frequent power cuts in the market , which has made our lives difficult.”

Aminabad traders echoed similar concerns, highlighting the challenges faced by small shop owners who lacked the space to install generators or inverters. These small businesses are heavily reliant on the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) for a consistent power supply. “Without a stable power source, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sustain our operations,” commented Suresh Chablani, president of Nazirabad Traders’ Association.

The ongoing power disruptions have led to mounting resentment among traders, who are calling for immediate action to stabilize the electricity supply and ensure their businesses can operate smoothly, as per Suresh Chablani.

He said, “ In Aminabad and Nazirabad, traders witness at least 10 power cuts per day. We need better power supply from LESA . We have talked to LESA officials a number of times but they don’t clear the mesh of wires and don’t improve the infrastructure.”

SDO of Alambagh substation Neeraj Verma admitted that traders came to the substation led by their president Manish Arora and also submitted a memorandum for improvement in power supply.

A highly placed LESA official said on condition of anonymity that the traders were assured of proper and uninterrupted power supply within two days. “ We are trying to replace some old wires and jumpers and undertake maintenance of transformers,” he said.

Meanwhile, prolonged power cuts were reported from Faizullahganj, Bharat Nagar, Triveni Nagar, Aliganj, Natkhera Alambagh, Chander Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Ashiana, Sector 14 Indira Nagar , Takrohi and Chinhat etc.