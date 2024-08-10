Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport wins seven awards at FAB conference in California: Report

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has yet again shined at an award ceremony, bagging several accolades in various categories. The airport, operated by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), won as many as seven awards at the renowned Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Conference and Awards held in Ontario, California, The Times of India reported. The KIA earned the Humanitarian Award for its partnership with Mitti Cafe. (ANI)

According to the BIAL, the airport is the first in India to achieve such an extensive list of awards at this event. The FAB Awards are the sole global event focused on recognizing excellence in airport food and beverage and hospitality services, setting high industry standards, the report noted.

A highlight of KIA's achievements was the recently launched 080 Domestic Lounge at the Terminal 2, which received the 'Airport Lounge of the Year' accolade. This lounge, designed to reflect Karnataka’s cultural heritage with a modern twist, provides an exceptional experience for travellers, the publication stated. Additionally, KIA earned the Humanitarian Award for its partnership with Mitti Cafe, which has positively impacted people with disabilities through the launch of the first Airport Mitti Cafes.

The BIAL's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Kenneth Guldbjerg, spoke to reporters and said, "We are immensely proud to be the first Indian airport lounge to receive such prestigious recognitions at the FAB Awards. The 080 lounge is more than just a space, it's a journey through Karnataka's rich cultural landscape, blending traditional elements with modern comfort."

The airport, which is India's third busiest, recently issued a passenger advisory saying it is anticipating an increase in passenger footfalls in upcoming weeks, ahead of a long weekend including Independence Day. The airport also introduced its new official anthem, a unique Kannada-English musical composition created by the renowned three-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Kej.