 Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has composed an anthem for Bengaluru airport. Video | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has composed an anthem for Bengaluru airport. Video

ByYamini C S
Jul 20, 2024 10:18 AM IST

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has launched its official anthem, composed by three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Friday introduced its new official anthem, a unique Kannada-English musical composition created by the renowned three-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Kej. The premiere took place at the airport’s own premises, where the music video for the anthem was showcased by the airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the Deccan Herald reported.

Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based musician and a three-time Grammy award winner.(X)
Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based musician and a three-time Grammy award winner.(X)

The anthem, 2:28 minutes long in total, was also shared by the official account of the airport on X. It featured the voices of two-time Grammy Award recipient Lonnie Park and acclaimed Kannada artist Siddhartha Belmannu.

READ | How the skydeck project might affect plans for a second airport in south Bengaluru: Report

The Bengaluru airport took to social media and posted, “BLR Airport’s new tune is an anthem! Composed by Grammy winner Ricky Kej and his collaborators, this song is a tribute to BLR Airport - a place of infinite possibilities, connections, and a gateway to the future.”

“Yaaaayyy.. excited!! My song on our very own @BLRAirport releases tomorrow :-),” Kej had replied. The track, called ‘The World Is Waiting For You’, explores the journeys of three diverse passengers as they embark on their travels from KIA, highlighting the airport’s exceptional amenities and services designed to accommodate travellers from all walks of life.

The airport also uploaded the track in three parts, with the first one called, ‘The Gift of Reunion’. “There’s no better gift than being welcomed in a warm embrace. The #BLRAirportAnthem composed by 3-time Grammy-award winner @rickykej, captures one such moment,” it wrote.

READ | 26 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Bengaluru airport following CrowdStrike outage: Report

The second part was called ‘Until We Meet Again’. “#BLRAirport is a gateway to dreams and aspirations. Follow the journey of a heartfelt farewell in the #BLRAirportAnthem,” the airport posted.

The third and final part, called ‘Inclusive Experiences’ detailed the journey of a vision impaired passenger. “Follow the trail of two friends as they discover comfort & conveniences at #BLRAirport, showcased in the #BLRAirportAnthem,” the airport shared.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has composed an anthem for Bengaluru airport. Video
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On