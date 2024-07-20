Grammy award winner Ricky Kej has composed an anthem for Bengaluru airport. Video

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Friday introduced its new official anthem, a unique Kannada-English musical composition created by the renowned three-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Kej. The premiere took place at the airport’s own premises, where the music video for the anthem was showcased by the airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the Deccan Herald reported. Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based musician and a three-time Grammy award winner.(X)

The anthem, 2:28 minutes long in total, was also shared by the official account of the airport on X. It featured the voices of two-time Grammy Award recipient Lonnie Park and acclaimed Kannada artist Siddhartha Belmannu.

The Bengaluru airport took to social media and posted, “BLR Airport’s new tune is an anthem! Composed by Grammy winner Ricky Kej and his collaborators, this song is a tribute to BLR Airport - a place of infinite possibilities, connections, and a gateway to the future.”

“Yaaaayyy.. excited!! My song on our very own @BLRAirport releases tomorrow :-),” Kej had replied. The track, called ‘The World Is Waiting For You’, explores the journeys of three diverse passengers as they embark on their travels from KIA, highlighting the airport’s exceptional amenities and services designed to accommodate travellers from all walks of life.

The airport also uploaded the track in three parts, with the first one called, ‘The Gift of Reunion’. “There’s no better gift than being welcomed in a warm embrace. The #BLRAirportAnthem composed by 3-time Grammy-award winner @rickykej, captures one such moment,” it wrote.

The second part was called ‘Until We Meet Again’. “#BLRAirport is a gateway to dreams and aspirations. Follow the journey of a heartfelt farewell in the #BLRAirportAnthem,” the airport posted.

The third and final part, called ‘Inclusive Experiences’ detailed the journey of a vision impaired passenger. “Follow the trail of two friends as they discover comfort & conveniences at #BLRAirport, showcased in the #BLRAirportAnthem,” the airport shared.