Bengaluru airport’s 080 Lounge in Terminal 2 celebrates local heritage, art: Report

The newly inaugurated 080 Lounge in Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru pays tribute to the city’s rich heritage through a blend of local art, music, and culinary experiences. Highlights include the Music Tree sculpture and a focus on Bengaluru’s nightlife and coffee culture.

This lounge epitomizes the four foundational themes of Terminal 2: sustainability, art and culture, the concept of a terminal in a garden, and advanced technology, the Deccan Herald reported. By overseeing operations internally, the airport ensures its sustainability objectives are met, earning international recognition for its initiatives.

A standout feature of the lounge is the Music Tree sculpture, intricately crafted from Lantana wood by tribal artisans from the Nilgiris, symbolizing the region’s artistic talent. Additionally, the 080 Lounge encapsulates Bengaluru’s vibrant nightlife, live music culture, and Karnataka’s renowned coffee tradition, the report noted.

Terminal 2 also displays artwork depicting iconic Bengaluru locations such as Commercial Street and Brigade Road. The terminal has enhanced its retail and dining options with a mix of local and international brands. In a move towards inclusivity, all restaurants within the terminal provide Braille menus and offer a grab-and-go counter for the convenience of passengers, the publication added.