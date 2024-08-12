Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested an employee of the Third Wave Coffee chain for allegedly placing a mobile phone with a camera inside the washroom. A woman customer noticed the phone wrapped in tissue paper and alerted the management. Bengaluru Third Wave Coffee employee who placed mobile in women washroom arrested

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused is identified as 23-year-old Manoj, a native of Karnataka’s Shivamogga. After confiscating the mobile phone, Bengaluru police found footage of one hour and 40 minutes, and no person was recorded. The incident happened at the BEL road outlet of the coffee chain.

However, the management has already terminated the employee from duties and assured the safety of its customers. “The safety and well-being of our customers is always our priority. With regard to the isolated incident that occurred at BEL Road Cafe on 10 August, the person under question has been immediately terminated. We have a stringent zero-tolerance policy and have initiated necessary legal action against him. We will work closely with the concerned authorities for appropriate action,” a spokesperson of the coffee chain told the Hindustan Times.

Earlier, a woman took to Instagram and said she discovered a hidden camera inside the washroom. “The smartphone was placed in flight mode so it would not make any noise, and the dustbin bag had a hole cut out specifically for the camera so that the rest of the phone was not visible,” the woman said in an Instagram post. However, she urged women to be vigilant when they use public washrooms and changing rooms.