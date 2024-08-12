In the wake of devastating landslides in Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala, which claimed over two hundred lives and left several people missing, Karnataka Minister MB Patil has appealed to industry leaders and corporations across Karnataka to extend their support for the relief and rehabilitation efforts. Karnataka Minister seeks industry leaders' support in Wayanad landslide relief efforts

In a letter addressed to industry leaders, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Patil expressed his gratitude for their ongoing contributions to the industrial growth of Karnataka.

In a statement shared by the Minister's office, he highlighted the catastrophic loss resulting from the recent landslides, which have ravaged approximately 310 hectares of agricultural land, devastating the livelihoods of thousands of families in the affected regions of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Meppadi. The disaster has left many without shelter, food, or basic necessities, he added.

The Minister has urged the industrial sector to come forward and contribute generously to the ongoing relief operations led by the Government of Kerala.

He emphasised the critical need for immediate rescue efforts, provision of essential supplies, and long-term rehabilitation initiatives. These include rebuilding homes, restoring agricultural lands, reconstructing schools and other essential infrastructure, providing livelihood support, and ensuring access to healthcare for those affected.

"This is a crucial time for us to come together and reaffirm our shared commitment to the welfare of our fellow citizens. By joining hands, we can help restore hope and rebuild lives in Wayanad," the Minister stated in his appeal.

He further noted that the contributions from industries would not only align with their corporate values but also make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by this unprecedented disaster.

The Minister has directed industries to coordinate with Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, for any clarifications or assistance regarding their contributions.

Patil said that in times of such humanitarian crises, the spirit of humanity must prevail above all else.

"This call to action underscores the Karnataka government's commitment to supporting its neighbouring state in overcoming the aftermath of this natural calamity," he stated.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.