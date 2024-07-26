The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines for pet-feeding communities in Bengaluru. The civic body also stressed that the Residential Welfare Associations (RWA) cannot ban any kind of pets inside the housing societies. Bengaluru housing societies cannot impose ban and bylaws on pets, BBMP issues guidelines(Unsplash/@samuelthomps0n)

Also Read - Darshan is ‘losing weight’ and ‘looking pale’ in prison, claims ex-inmate: He is trying to push through the days

In a list of guidelines put out by the civic body, it said that the RWAs will be strictly monitored on their attitude towards pet animals. The bylaws of RWAs are asked to be kept in check, and BBMP said that they must not harm the existence of animals inside the housing society. The pets must also be allowed into common areas, and lifts with a leash muzzle are not mandatory.

Meanwhile, chasing away dogs with sticks will be considered an illegal activity and all public gardens, tech parks and similar establishments should be directed to monitor the treatment of pets on their premises.

Here is a list of guidelines for feeding communities

The feeding communities, which usually feed stray dogs, are advised to avoid serving meat and sugary biscuits to dogs as these can make them hyperactive.

Feeding must be restricted between 11pm to 5am.

Consistent feeding is advised as it will prevent animals from acting aggressively.

When there is a high density of population, the feeding must be avoided.

Pet owners are also asked to maintain their pets' hygiene and groom them regularly.