Bengaluru e-Khata system: Here's how to secure your property e-Khata

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced the launch of a test run for its innovative Faceless, Contactless, and Online e-Khata Issuance System, effective Tuesday. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda emphasised that the e-Khata will become mandatory for property registration.

This initiative aims to streamline the registration of properties and eliminate fraudulent transactions in the real estate sector.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda emphasised that the e-Khata will become mandatory for property registration in Karnataka starting September 30. The move is part of the government's effort to enhance transparency and accountability in property dealings.

How to get e-Khata for you property in Bengaluru?

To obtain the Final e-Khata, property owners must submit additional information online, which includes:

Aadhaar e-KYC. GPS coordinates of the property. A recent photo of the property. Registered deed of the property. Encumbrance Certificate (EC) for the property dated from April 1, 2004, to the present. SAS Property Tax/Application Number. BESCOM meter number. Additional documents proving A-Khata status, if applicable.

For those lacking any of the required documents, there is an option to meet with the jurisdictional Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) for processing the Final e-Khata.

BBMP in statement said that a seven-day objection period is in place for the published Draft e-Khata, during which citizens can file objections against the issuance of the Final e-Khata. Such objections will be heard and decided by the ARO based on merit.

To assist citizens, detailed information about the final e-Khata process, along with training videos, will be released separately to assist citizens in navigating the new system.

Due to the extensive nature of this rollout, the BBMP is conducting a test launch and will incorporate feedback and learnings into the final implementation of the system.

Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner of BBMP, urged citizens to cooperate during this initial phase, emphasizing that the new e-Khata system is designed to serve the public better and ensure the integrity of property registrations in Bengaluru.

