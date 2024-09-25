BBMP official suspended after park gate collapse kills 11-year-old Bengaluru boy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, announced on Tuesday that the assistant engineer has been suspended, and a notice has been issued to the executive engineer following the collapse of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) park gate, which led to the death of an 11-year-old boy on Sunday, Indian Express reported. A view of the BBMP school ground after its gate broke and fell on the head of a student leading to his death, in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the family of the deceased. He also stated, “An order of suspension has been issued against Assistant Engineer Srinivas Raju for negligence. Additionally, steps are underway to suspend Assistant Executive Engineers K. Shanthala, Devaraju, and Baby Ayesha Hussain, while Executive Engineer L. Venkatesh has been served a show-cause notice,” according to the Indian Express.

What happened on Sept 22?

On Sunday, Niranjan, a fifth grade student at BBMP school, died after a gate collapsed on him at a playground in Malleswaram. According to the police, the incident took place at 4pm when the boy attempted to open the gate to enter the playground. According to eyewitnesses, he had arrived at Rajashekara playground on his bicycle and was trying to open the gate to enter when it collapsed, causing fatal head injuries.

A case has been registered under BNS section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) against BBMP officials.

Negligence by BBMP?

The residents in the area have alleged that the gate was in poor condition, questioning the lack of regular maintenance and inspections by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s municipal body.

BBMP executive engineer N. Venkatesh said: “The gate was constructed two years ago, and we handed over the maintenance of Rajashekara park to them in 2022. There was no watchman present when the incident occurred, nor were there BBMP officials maintaining the park.”

