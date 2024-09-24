Karnataka minister vows action against contractors, officials in 11-year-old boy’s death case

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of 11-year-old boy who died after a rusted gate fell on him at the Malleswaram BBMP playground. A view of the BBMP school ground after its gate broke and fell on the head of a student leading to his death, in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

On Sunday at around 4pm when Niranjan, a Class 5 student at BBMP school, attempted to open the gate to enter the playground and it suddenly fell, causing fatal injuries to his head. Despite being rushed to KC General Hospital, the boy died.

After visiting the victim’s home, Rao said: “We will conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against the contractors and officials responsible for this tragic incident.” He further said that the BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath has been instructed to submit a detailed report on the incident.

He said that no formal complaints had so far been lodged. “We will identify who is responsible for this negligence and ensure they are held accountable,” he assured.

The minister also announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and an additional ₹5 lakh from the Congress’s Gandhi Nagar Block Congress Committee. Besides, the R Gundu Rao Foundation (named after former chief minister R Gundu Rao) has pledged to cover the educational expenses of Niranjan’s younger sister.

The boy’s parents, Vijay Pawar and Priya, are originally from Gadag district and have been living in the Vivekananda slum near Palace Guttahalli for past 15 years. Vijay, a daily wage labourer, and Priya, who works as a domestic help, have accused the BBMP for their son’s death. “BBMP’s negligence is the reason my son is gone. He went to that ground to play almost every day,” Priya said. A case has been registered under BNS section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) against BBMP officials.

Girinath said: “A committee will be formed, including the chief engineer and BBMP officials, to probe the boy’s death. We will take strict action against any officer found guilty of negligence.” He also instructed civic body officers to regularly inspect and maintain public spaces, replace rusted gates, and repair broken fences and dangling cables to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Bengaluru central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PC Mohan visited the site of the incident and condemned the BBMP’s failure to address the issue despite prior warnings. “This tragic incident could have been avoided. BBMP’s negligence has claimed the life of a 11-year-old boy. I demand a thorough investigation and an immediate audit of all parks to prevent further tragedies. Those responsible must be held accountable,” he said, calling for urgent safety measures to protect public spaces.