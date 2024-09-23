Eknath Shinde on Badlapur sexual assault case accused shot dead by cops: ‘Self defence’

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday defended the police action of shooting the Badlapur sexual assault accused dead after he fired at them.



“He (Akshay Shinde) was taken for investigation as his ex-wife has registered a case of sexual assault. He fired on a police personnel, Nilesh More who got injured and has been admitted to hospital. Police in self-defence took that action. More information will come out after investigation,” ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.



Akshay Shinde, 23, was shot dead by the police after he fired at them while being taken to Thane by the Thane Crime Branch for investigation near Mumbra bypass.



Opposition parties including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress alleged foul play.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.(Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times File)

‘Opposition questions everything’: Fadnavis





Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis too defended the Thane Police, saying,"His (Akshay Shinde) ex-wife has lodged a complaint of sexual assault, police along with a warrant was taking him for investigation. He snatched the police gun and fired on police personnel and in the air too. Police fired on him in self-defence."



“He was taken to the hospital. Doctors will declare it later but the preliminary information that we have is that he has died. Opposition raises questions on everything, the same opposition was asking to hang him. If he had attacked the police, wouldn't the police do the self-defence? It's wrong to create any issue out of it,” he added.



Massive protests had erupted last month after two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by Akshay Shinde at the toilet of the school in Thane's Badlapur town.



The school had appointed Shinde on a contractual basis to clean their toilets on August 1. The two minors were allegedly abused in the school toilet on August 12. The accused was arrested on August 17.



On September 3, the Bombay High Court told the police to build a "watertight" case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure.