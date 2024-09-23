Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde opens fire at police, shot dead

Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district was shot dead by police after he snatched revolver of one of the officers and fired at them.



The Thane crime branch took the custody of accused Akshay Shinde in fresh case filed by his wife, from Taloja jail at 5:30pm based on the production warrant. Akshay Shinde was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district.

He was being taken to Thane for investigation. When the vehicle reached near Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched the revolver of one of the officers in the vehicle and fired two to three rounds, injuring the officer. In response, another officer opened fire on Shinde, fatally injuring him.



Badlapur sexual assault horror

Massive protests erupted on streets and at local railway station last month after two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by Shinde at the toilet of the school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district.



The school had appointed 23-year-old Shinde on a contractual basis to clean their toilets on August 1. But within 10 days of joining, he allegedly sexually assaulted two girls on different days.



The Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable of Badlapur police station who delayed action in the initial stage of the Badlapur incident.

The school management suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant, over the incident.



On September 3, the Bombay high court told the police to build a "watertight" case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure.



A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan also said boys should be sensitised. "Education of boys is important. `Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao,' (educate the boy and save the girl)," Justice Dere said, tweaking the government slogan.



