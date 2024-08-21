Badlapur abuse case: How did victim's family come to know about sexual assault?

One of the victims in the Badlapur sexual abuse case had trouble walking and was hesitant in going to the washroom before the family came to know about the horrific crime. A clash took place between the police and local residents amid an agitation over the sexual assault of two four-year-old girls in Badlapur. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The crime has triggered massive protests in the state, with the Opposition calling for “Maharashtra Bandh” on August 24.

The victim is still in a state of shock, said a close relative of the 4-year-old girl. Initially, the family was confused about why the child was refusing to go to school. She was not walking properly, the relative told News18.

The family thought she had urinary tract infection, the relative told the news channel, adding that she was avoiding going to the washroom.

The relative said the parents of the other victim told them that their daughter had said a 'dada' misbehaved with her. Since she was reluctant to go to the washroom or school, they also went for the medical test.

The test results indicated sexual assault, the relative added.

Per the FIR, the incident took place on August 13 inside the school's toilet. The parents lodged a complaint on August 16.

The police have arrested Akshay Shinde, the 23-year-old member of the school's cleaning staff, for allegedly abusing the 4-year-old children.

Meanwhile, the family member said there could be more victims.

The Maharashtra government has formed an SIT to probe the case. They have also promised that the case would be fast-tracked.

Ujjwal Nikam to be Special Public Prosecutor

BJP MP and senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case.

"I have consented to act as a special PP in that case. Still, I have not received the government's official notification but I am optimistic that the government investigating agency will file the charge sheet very soon. Within the stipulated time, they would complete the charge sheet and then thereafter my role would begin," Nikam told ANI.

With inputs from PTI, ANI