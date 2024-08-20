Badlapur case: Cong says parents made to wait 11 hrs for complaint; 3 suspended

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspensed three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur. Angry citizens stage protest at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

The action came after hundreds of parents and other civilians mounted a massive protest in the town. They also blocked railway traffic.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on X: "The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued".

The Eknath Shinde government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the allegations. They have asked the Thane Police Commissioner to prepare a proposal to try the case in a fast-track court.

Meanwhile, the opposition claimed that the parents of the victims were made to wait 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were filed.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded that the police officer responsible for this should be suspended.

"Atrocities are committed on a three-and-half years old girl, a four-year-old girl, and at the police station, they (parents) are made to wait for 11 hours when they seek to file a complaint....Is there any sensitivity left? I spoke to the police commissioner and told him that the woman police officer responsible for this delay must be suspended immediately," Wadettiwar said.

The police have arrested the main accused, a member of the cleaning staff.

The incident took place in the toilet of the school. According to reports, there were no women cleaning staff at the school.

The crime came to light when one of the girls complained of pain in her private parts.

The parents of both the children approached a doctor who confirmed that they were abused.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed that the entire state was outraged by the incident.

"Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra on the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the Rashtrapati Bhavan to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, no other child or woman faces this travesty. Shame on the state government for continuing to ignore the safety of women," Chaturvedi said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI