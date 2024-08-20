What happened in Badlapur? Sexual abuse case, protest explained

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered the police to impose the attempt to rape charge against the accused arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students at a school in Thane's Badlapur. The CM said a special public prosecutor will be appointed and the case will be fast-tracked. Thane: Police personnel try to disperse people blocking railway tracks in protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school, at Badlapur railway station.(PTI)

"I have spoken to the Thane Commissioner of Police. The accused has been arrested. I have asked the case to be fast-tracked and book the accused under the charges of attempt to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

What happened in Badlapur?

Two kindergarten students at a school in Badlapur were sexually abused by a male attendant recently. The accused was arrested last week

On Tuesday, angry parents and citizens stormed the school and vandalised it. They have also been blocking the path of trains at the Badlapur railway station since 8.30 am.

Some of the agitators hurled stones during the protest, but the situation was soon brought under control.

The victims are aged three and four. They were abused in the toilet of the school.

The management of the school has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant.

Here's what we know about the case

The accused is a 23-year-old male cleaning staff member. The assault took place when the girls went to use the toilet. No female staff were appointed by the school for the girls’ toilets. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was appointed on 1 August, 2024 on contractual basis. The assault was revealed when a girl complained of pain in her private parts. She later told her parents that the accused touched her private parts when she had gone to use the toilet. The parents contacted the parents of the girl's friend. They told the former that their daughter was also scared to go to school. The parents then got the girls examined by a local doctor, who revealed that they had both been sexually assaulted.

CMO promises action

The chief minister warned of legal action if the management of the school is found negligent, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

He has instructed the Thane police commissioner to ensure the case is handled with utmost urgency and efficiency. Additionally, the chief minister has called for a review to confirm whether Sakhi Savitri committees, which are designed to support and safeguard students, have been established in schools, the CMO stated.

Shinde has also proposed several measures aimed at improving school safety and preventing future abuse like the installation of complaint boxes in every school, enhancing scrutiny of school staff who frequently interact with students.

The government has also formed an SIT for probe into the case.

With inputs from PTI