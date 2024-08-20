Thane protest: School girls sexually abused, parents storm Badlapur railway station, local trains halted | 10 points

Badlapur school case: Hundreds of agitated parents and locals came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway station around 8am on Tuesday and blocked the path of trains against the alleged sexual assault incident of two four-year-old girls at a school in Maharashtra's Thane district. After the incident of sexually assaults of two four-year-old girls in school of Badlapur of Thane district came to light, angry citizens staged a protest at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday morning. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

Angry parents of the school children have been staging a blockade since Tuesday morning at the local railway station seeking stringent action against the accused. The management of the school at Badlapur in Thane district has suspended its principal and two staffers in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two girls.

The protest has affected the movement of trains on Up and Down routes since around 8am. On August 17, the Thane Police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years, news agency PTI reported.

Watch the video here:

Amid the protest, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said he has taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. "An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. We are in the process to fast-track this case, and no one will be spared if found guilty," Eknath Shinde said.

Angry citizens staged a protest at Badlapur railway station. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

Thane school sexual abuse: 10 points on Badlapur protest

As per the complaint, the accused abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The girls had told their parents that the attendant touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed and a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police later arrest him. In the wake of the incident, the management of the school said on Monday late evening that it has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant, holding them responsible for it. The school management also tendered an apology over the episode. It said it has blacklisted the firm which has been given the contract for housekeeping. Vigilance on the school premises will be increased in the wake of the incident, the school authorities said. The Badlapur police also transferred the police station in-charge for allegedly failing to act when the parents approached the police, an official said. On Tuesday, a large group of the parents of the children studying in the school gathered outside the institution to demand strict action against those guilty. After some time, carrying banners and placards, protesters, including a large number of women, came on to the tracks and blocked trains. They shouted slogans to demand action against the guilty. The police and other authorities are finding it tough to control the situation. Efforts were on to pacify the protesters. Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said the agitation was going on at the railway station in connection with an incident in a Badlapur school. Till now, 10 mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. Locals between CSMT and Ambarnath are being run normally. Badlapur to Karjat Services are suspended, said the chief public relation officer (CPRO), Central Railways. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the entire state was outraged. Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra in the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the Rashtrapati Bhavan to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, no other child or woman faces this travesty. Shame on the state government to continue to ignore the safety of women.”

(With inputs from agencies)