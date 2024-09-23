‘Eliminate stubble burning’: PM's principal secretary PK Mishra at Delhi-NCR pollution meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra led a high-level task force meeting at the prime inister's office (PMO) to evaluate the “readiness of stakeholders” in tackling the issue of “deteriorating air quality” in Delhi-NCR as winter approaches, according to a statement from the Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and key officials from various ministries. (HT Photo)

Mishra highlighted the crucial need for all relevant agencies to strictly and timely enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the worsening air quality during the winter months.

The meeting assessed ongoing efforts to combat pollution from various sources, including paddy stubble burning, vehicular emissions, road and construction dust, solid waste management, and diesel generator (DG) sets.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and key officials from various ministries, such as Environment, Agriculture, Power, Petroleum, Road Transport, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Animal Husbandry.

Also present were representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), and Chief Secretaries along with their representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Delhi.

How is govt going to manage ‘stubble burning’ this year?

Mishra directed chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to closely monitor and implement action plans to eliminate stubble burning, as outlined in their commitments.

Emphasis was placed on maximising the use of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines, improving supply chains for ex-situ management, and assisting small industries in briquette and pelletizing paddy straw to enhance its economic value.

Strict enforcement actions against violators, including appropriate penalties and record-keeping, were highlighted.

Rajesh Verma, Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), reported that paddy straw generation is projected at 19.52 million tonnes in Punjab and 8.10 million tonnes in Haryana.

Both states have pledged to eliminate stubble burning this year. Punjab aims to manage 11.5 million tonnes of paddy straw through in-situ crop residue management, with the remainder handled via ex-situ methods. Haryana plans to manage 3.3 million tonnes in-situ, using ex-situ methods for the rest.

Punjab will have over 150,000 CRM machines available, supported by 24,736 Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), while Haryana has 90,945 CRM machines with 6,794 CHCs.

Additionally, 2 million tonnes of paddy straw will be co-fired in 11 thermal power plants across the NCR region.

Other measures

- The meeting chaired by PK Mishra also emphasised the need for regular monitoring of thermal plants to ensure co-firing targets are achieved, with penalties for non-compliance.

- CAQM said that 220 out of 240 industrial areas in the NCR region are now equipped with gas infrastructure, with plans to connect the remaining areas soon.

- Dust pollution from construction and demolition (C&D) activities is being monitored remotely through a web portal, requiring mandatory registration for projects over 500 square meters.

- PM Modi's top official urged chief secretaries of NCR states to enhance their e-Bus services, highlighting the PM eBus Sewa Scheme's goal to increase the number of e-Buses in India by 10,000.

- He emphasised the significance of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” programme, noting its sentimental value for individuals and its role in urban greening.

- Regarding firecracker pollution, state governments and law enforcement were instructed to strictly enforce existing bans and restrictions.

- The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was urged to accelerate the collection of biomasses and expedite the construction of compressed biogas (CBG) plants.