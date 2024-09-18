Air quality panel issues revised Grap norms to combat air pollution in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) guidelines to tackle the persistent air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas. The plan has undergone several revisions to adapt to evolving environmental challenges and new insights gained from its implementation over the years, said officials at the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These updates, issued under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, came in response to the need for stricter, more predictive measures to address deteriorating air quality, particularly during the winter months when pollution levels typically spike.

The commission reiterated that the new measures would be invoked as and when required, based on daily AQI forecasts for Delhi and NCR.

The revised guidelines propose increasing parking fee to reduce vehicular pollution by discouraging private vehicle use and promoting public transport. This measure aims to decrease road congestion and emissions, especially in winter, said officials.

The original Grap, first notified by the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change in January 2017, was based on recommendations from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It has since been an essential tool in managing air pollution in Delhi-NCR by outlining graded actions depending on the severity of the air quality index (AQI).

The plan has undergone several revisions to adapt to evolving environmental challenges and new insights gained from its implementation over the years, said officials at the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

To be sure, the latest amendments were made after deliberations by the sub committee for Grap on August 13, 2024, which took into account inputs from various sectors, especially construction and demolition, and vehicular/transportation, as well as on-ground learnings from the last few years.

“The commission had already reviewed and updated the Grap schedule in 2022, with the revised guidelines coming into force on October 1, 2022. Following further experiences from the winter of 2022-23, another revision was made and issued on October 6, 2023,” said the letter from CAQM, on Tuesday, addressed to UP government and local government bodies.

The most recent update, announced on Tuesday, introduced further modifications aimed at improving the plan’s effectiveness.

The revised Grap guidelines are a crucial step in addressing the rising air pollution levels in the NCR, particularly as we approach winter. Timely implementation of these measures is essential to mitigate the impact of air pollution on public health and we are looking forward to work closely with local authorities to ensure strict compliance and effective execution of the updated plan,” said Utsav Sharma, Noida regional officer, UPPCB.

Meanwhile, the air quality in NCR continued to remain bad. As per the CPCB data, Greater Noida recorded a “poor” AQI of 216 on Tuesday, while Noida’s AQI was “moderate” at 194, underscoring the urgency for implementing these revised measures.

As winter approaches, air quality in the region typically worsens due to factors like stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial activities.