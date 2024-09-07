Greenpeace research shows air pollution levels skyrocketing in Bengaluru, other South Indian cities: Report

A new Greenpeace India report, titled “Spare the Air-2,” revealed a sharp decline in air quality across key southern Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mysuru. The study pointed to a significant rise in air pollution levels, with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM10 concentrations far exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) air quality standards, The Hindu reported. The study highlights severe health risks and calls for updated air quality standards and enhanced monitoring systems. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The report covered ten major cities in South India, namely, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amravati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Puducherry.

The findings indicated that the annual average PM2.5 levels in cities like Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, Amaravati, and Chennai were six to seven times higher than WHO recommended limits. Similarly, PM10 levels in Bengaluru, Puducherry, and Mysuru surpassed WHO guidelines by four to five times.

Specifically, in Bengaluru, the report noted that PM2.5 levels were five to six times above WHO annual standards, while PM10 levels were 3 to 4.5 times higher throughout the year. Notably, PM10 levels exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) in multiple months, including February, March, April, October, November, and December.

The Greenpeace study also cited a recent Lancet report linking short-term exposure to PM2.5 with increased mortality risk, even at levels lower than current Indian standards. Akanksha Singh, lead researcher of the report, spoke to the publication and emphasized that there is a critical need for updated air quality standards tailored to the specific pollution patterns and climatic conditions of South Indian cities.

To combat the escalating pollution crisis, the report called for revised NAAQ standards and suggested substantial investments in a hybrid air quality monitoring system to provide real-time data to the public.