Five police campuses in Bengaluru to get 590 percolation wells

Bengaluru City police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday launched the "One Billion Drops" campaign in five police campuses to strengthen the metropolis' climate resilience. As part of the "One Billion Drops" project, this year, 590 percolation wells will be constructed across these locations.

The initiative is a joint project of Mphasis, an IT firm and United Way Bengaluru, an NGO focusing on health, education, environmental sustainability, rural development, and corporate volunteering.

The five police campuses chosen for the project include CAR (City Armed Reserve) North, Karnataka State Reserved Police 9th Battalion, Centre for Counter-Terrorism, CAR Headquarters, and KSRP 1st Battalion.

Speaking at the event, the police Commissioner said, "Together, we are not only ensuring a greener future for our personnel and the community but also setting a benchmark for responsible governance."

The "One Billion Drops" initiative addresses climate change-related issues through percolation wells designed to capture rainwater at the point of impact, said Rajesh Krishnan, CEO of United Way Bengaluru.

"This approach reduces surface runoff, prevents floods, and conserves water by slowing its flow. The campaign is pivotal in restoring Bengaluru's water resources, replenishing groundwater, and maintaining soil moisture to support the city‘s green cover," added Krishnan.

Since 2022, Mphasis has supported the creation of 1,338 percolation wells across Bengaluru, including in major parks and the iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden, said Deepa Nagaraj, Senior Vice President and Head – ESG & CSR, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem and Communications.

"In the coming years, the goal is to reach out to approximately 225,000 beneficiaries by creating 1,200 wells by 2026," added Nagaraj.