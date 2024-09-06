Bengaluru Metro plans phased Yellow line launch amid train delivery delays: Report

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is devising a contingency plan for the Namma Metro Yellow line's delayed launch, which was initially scheduled to commence in December 2021. With the latest revised deadline pushed to December 2024, BMRCL officials are now considering a phased rollout due to ongoing delays in train deliveries, the Moneycontrol reported. Ongoing issues with train manufacturing and supply chain disruptions have pushed the full operational date back to December 2024.

The 19-km Yellow line, which will connect RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, may see partial operations by late 2024 or early 2025. BMRCL is evaluating the possibility of launching services with limited trains and initially operationalizing select stations, including Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara, Central Silk Board, BTM Layout, and Jayadeva Hospital. This scaled-back approach aims to alleviate traffic congestion on Hosur Road while awaiting additional train deliveries, the report noted.

Currently, BMRCL is planning to operate three trains, with one running every 30 minutes. The frequency could increase as more trains are received from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), based in Kolkata, which is contracted to supply the metro trains.

BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao, who inspected TRSL’s facility in May 2024, spoke to the publication and emphasized the need for at least five trains to achieve the desired 20-minute headway. However, as of June 2024, TRSL has not yet delivered the six-coach trains, impacting the metro’s full operational capability.

The delays are attributed to several other factors as well, including TRSL's transition to manufacturing stainless steel coaches, quality control issues, and disruptions related to the Indo-China border tensions and local manufacturing requirements under the Make in India initiative, the report said. Additionally, complications with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and delays in sourcing propulsion components have further contributed to the setbacks.

Meanwhile, trial runs using a prototype train, which arrived in Bengaluru earlier this year, are ongoing. The Research, Design, and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is overseeing these trials to ensure compliance before the metro's official launch.