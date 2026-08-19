CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026 for Constable, Jail Warder posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check here
CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026 for Constable, Jail Warder posts has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here.
The Central Selection Board of Constables has declared the CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026 for the posts of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results through the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
The written examination was held on June 14 and 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts on both days. A total of 11,04,473 candidates had downloaded the admit card out of which 5,34,735 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 19681 candidates have passed the written test.
Direct link to check CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026
CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026: How to check
Candidates who have passed the written examination are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test/ physical standard test.
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will get to check their roll numbers.
4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 4236 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSBC Bihar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More