The Central Selection Board of Constables has declared the CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026 for the posts of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder and Mobile Squad Constable. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results through the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026 for Constable, Jail Warder posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on June 14 and 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts on both days. A total of 11,04,473 candidates had downloaded the admit card out of which 5,34,735 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared, 19681 candidates have passed the written test.

Direct link to check CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026

CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026: How to check Candidates who have passed the written examination are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test/ physical standard test.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on CSBC Bihar Police Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get to check their roll numbers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 4236 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSBC Bihar.